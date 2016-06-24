Swedish PM says Brexit vote a "wake-up call" for EU

STOCKHOLM, June 24 (Reuters) - Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Friday Britain's vote to leave the European Union was a "wake-up call" for the union which now needs to show its members it can respond to people's expectations.

Speaking at the same news conference, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said Swedish banks, which have a relatively small direct exposure to Britain, were well prepared to deal with the consequences of Britain's departure from the EU.