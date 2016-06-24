FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish PM says Brexit vote a "wake-up call" for EU
June 24, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

Swedish PM says Brexit vote a "wake-up call" for EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 24 (Reuters) - Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Friday Britain's vote to leave the European Union was a "wake-up call" for the union which now needs to show its members it can respond to people's expectations.

Speaking at the same news conference, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said Swedish banks, which have a relatively small direct exposure to Britain, were well prepared to deal with the consequences of Britain's departure from the EU.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
