Swedish cbanker says sees no need for liquidity measures yet

STOCKHOLM, June 24 (Reuters) - Swedish central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Friday he currently saw no need for the central bank to intervene in the currency market with liquidity-enhancing measures after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Jansson told Reuters the central bank would probably await the re-opening on Monday of Swedish markets, which were closed on Friday, before deciding on possible action.

"We are following this very closely, but Swedish banks are well prepared," he said. "We will gradually get a better picture of this when U.S. markets open, and when the Swedish markets open on Monday."