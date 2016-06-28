FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse chairman sees prolonged uncertainty over Brexit vote
June 28, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

Credit Suisse chairman sees prolonged uncertainty over Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERN, June 28 (Reuters) - The uncertainty caused by Britain’s vote to leave the European Union is unlikely to go away in the coming weeks, the chairman of Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Tuesday.

“For a long time you won’t know exactly what the road map is. That is the worst thing for the markets,” Urs Rohner said in a panel discussion at a Swiss conference.

Rohner was speaking alongside UBS Chairman Axel Weber, who said the main problem caused by the Brexit vote was that Europe’s most important capital city is set to now be outside of the EU. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
