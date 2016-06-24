Swiss say Brexit vote complicates its EU immigration talks

ZURICH, June 24 (Reuters) - Switzerland's talks with Brussels on curbing immigration from the European Union have been complicated by Britain's vote to leave the EU but remain a national priority, President Johann Schneider-Ammann said on Friday.

"The EU signaled a readiness to intensify discussions after the Brexit referendum," Schneider-Ammann told a news conference.

"At the same time it is clear that the search for a solution has not become simpler with the withdrawal of the United Kingdom."

Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter had warned this month that Switzerland's bid to persuade European Union partners to let it curb immigration could be doomed should Britons vote to leave the bloc. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)