Swiss National Bank says intervened in currency market after Brexit vote

ZURICH, June 24 (Reuters) - Switzerland's central bank said on Friday it had intervened in the currency market to weaken the Swiss franc in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

"Following the United Kingdom's vote to leave the European Union, the Swiss franc came under upward pressure," the SNB said in a statement. "The Swiss National Bank has intervened in the foreign exchange market to stabilise the situation and will remain active in that market."

On the back of the unexpected Leave vote, the safe-haven Swiss franc rose to its highest level against the euro since August 2015 and had its biggest one-day jump since the SNB removed its franc peg to the euro on Jan. 15, 2015.

The euro has been steadily rising from a low of 1.0623 to around 1.08 francs in early London trade. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)