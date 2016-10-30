FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Britain wants to secure tariff-free trade for auto industry after Brexit
October 30, 2016 / 10:30 AM / 10 months ago

Britain wants to secure tariff-free trade for auto industry after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Britain will aim to achieve tariff-free trade with Europe for the auto industry and other manufacturers after the country leaves the European Union, Business Secretary Greg Clark said on Sunday.

Clark said he had outlined the government's negotiating position to Nissan to help persuade the Japanese company to make a major new investment in Britain's biggest car plant last week.

"Our intention, our negotiating remit, when it comes to the discussions with our European partners is to have a constructive dialogue and look for the common interest here," he told BBC television.

"Our objective would be ensure we have continued access to the markets in Europe and vice versa without tariffs and bureaucratic impediments, and that is how we will approach those negotiations."

Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Larry King

