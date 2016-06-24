FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Tata says skilled labour important consideration after Brexit
June 24, 2016

India's Tata says skilled labour important consideration after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 24 (Reuters) - India's $100 billion Tata group said in a statement on Friday that access to markets and a skilled workforce would remain important considerations for its businesses in Britain, which on Friday decided to leave the 28-nation European Union bloc.

Tata has 19 independent companies in the U.K., a Tata Sons spokesman said in the statement, including luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, Tetley Tea and steel plants.

"Each company continuously reviews its strategy and operations in the light of developments, and will continue to do so," the spokesman said. (Reporting by Aditi Shah)

