UK says would veto EU financial transaction tax

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s government remains opposed to a European-wide financial transaction tax and would block any move by the European Union to introduce such a levy, a Treasury spokesman said on Monday.

“The UK government is against an EU-27 financial transaction tax and, if necessary, we would use our veto,” the spokesman said.

The Treasury was responding to reports that German leader Angela Merkel would campaign for the tax and also raise the issue at a meeting in Rome on June 22 with France, Italy and Spain.

Britain has remained steadfast in its opposition to any transaction tax in Europe, unless it was implemented globally.