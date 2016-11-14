FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK builder Taylor Wimpey sees 2016 cancellations marginally rise
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 14, 2016 / 7:20 AM / in a year

UK builder Taylor Wimpey sees 2016 cancellations marginally rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Taylor Wimpey recorded a slight increase in cancellations so far this year and saw its sales rate marginally fall but said it expected to post an increase in full-year operating profit margin.

In the year to date, the firm saw cancellations rise from 11 percent to 13 percent and its sales per outlet fall from 0.76 to 0.75.

But it said its total order book for the year ahead was up on last year and that the June 23 referendum to leave the European Union had not hit short-term demand for new homes, echoing comments from its peers in recent weeks.

“While there remains some uncertainty following the UK’s vote to leave the European Union, we are encouraged to see that the housing market has remained robust and trading has remained resilient,” Chief Executive Pete Redfern said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)

