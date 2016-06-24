FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Technip says London still natural HQ of TechnipFMC despite Brexit vote
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

Technip says London still natural HQ of TechnipFMC despite Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - French oil services company Technip said on Friday there was no reason for Britain's exit from the European Union to impact its merger with FMC Technologies, including plans for London to be the legal headquarters of the new group.

Technip announced an all-stock merger with U.S. rival FMC Technologies in May to create an oil services group with combined revenue of $20 billion.

The new entity will have a complex structure, with three main headquarters, in Paris, Houston and London, where it will be domiciled.

There is no reason why Brexit should impact the deal, a Technip spokeswoman said.

"London is a natural place to put the new company. The operational organization on TechnipFMC is clear also and not London dependent," the spokeswoman told Reuters.

Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Gus Trompiz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.