Britain's Sun newspaper urges readers to vote to quit the EU

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest selling newspaper, The Sun, on Monday endorsed the campaign for the UK to leave the European Union.

Britons will vote on June 23 on whether to remain part of the EU, a choice with far-reaching consequences for politics, the economy, defence and diplomacy in Britain and elsewhere.

“This is our last chance to remove ourselves from the undemocratic Brussels machine ... and it’s time to take it,” The Sun, which is owned by media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, declared in a front page editorial.