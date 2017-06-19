BRUSSELS, June 19 The chief Brexit negotiators
of Britain and the European Union agreed on Monday that talks
until October should focus on citizens rights, a financial
settlement and other separation issues, with a separate dialogue
on Northern Ireland, a document showed.
A terms-of-reference document agreed by the EU's Michel
Barnier and Britain's David Davis said further talks would be
held in the weeks starting on July 17, Aug 28, Sept 18 and Oct
9.
The working language of the negotiations will be English and
French, with interpretations provided by the European
Commission. Both sides want transparency to be the default.
(Reporting By Alastair Macdonald and Liz Piper, writing by Jan
Strupczewski, editing by Larry King)