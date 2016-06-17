FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Times newspaper comes out in favour of staying in EU
#Market News
June 17, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

Britain's Times newspaper comes out in favour of staying in EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s Times newspaper has come out in support of remaining in the European Union, an emailed copy of the front page of its Saturday edition showed, putting the paper at odds with another newspaper in media tycoon Rupert Murdoch’s stable.

The Times front page showed a leading article entitled “Why Remain is best for Britain”.

Earlier this week the Sun, the UK’s biggest-selling paper and also owned by Murdoch, declared it was for leaving the European Union. (Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

