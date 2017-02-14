Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand; stx up
COLOMBO, Feb 15 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Wednesday as importer dollar demand and concerns of further depreciation continued to weigh, dealers said.
STOCKHOLM Feb 14 British Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday the government was on course to meet its end of March deadline to launch the formal divorce procedure with the European Union but did not see Britain doing so at an EU summit next month.
At a news conference in Stockholm, Davis was asked whether he expected Prime Minister Theresa May to deliver the Article 50 letter, which will start divorce negotiations with the EU, at an EU summit in Brussels on March 9-10.
"The 9th or 10th is not a date I recognise in terms of our timetable. What we have said is by the end of March, sometime during March," he said.
"I'm confident that we'll do it before our timetable but not necessarily before the one you played out." (Reporting by Daniel Dickson in Stockholm, Writing by Elizabeth Piper in London, editing by Kylie MacLellan)
By Geo Tharappel Feb 15 Singapore shares bounced back on Wednesday, mainly driven by gains in Thai Beverage Pcl on strong quarterly earnings, while most other Southeast Asian markets were flat after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled a faster pace of rate hikes. Yellen said on Tuesday delaying rate increases could leave the Fed policymaking committee behind the curve and also flagged considerable uncertainty over economic policy under President Donald Trum
* Prudential bidding for about 3 billion STG of 12.5 billion STG of Bradford & Bingley mortgages being sold by UK government - FT