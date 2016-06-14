FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK Brexit campaign builds 7-point lead ahead of referendum -TNS poll
June 14, 2016 / 2:31 PM / a year ago

UK Brexit campaign builds 7-point lead ahead of referendum -TNS poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - British support for leaving the European Union now has a seven point lead, according to a TNS online poll published on Tuesday, adding to a string of surveys that put the Brexit campaign in the lead ahead of next week's referendum.

Some 47 percent of likely voters said they will opt to leave the EU, compared to 40 percent who want to stay, according to the poll of 2,497 people.

Market research company TNS said 13 percent were undecided or would not vote.

A TNS poll published last week gave the "Leave" campaign a two-point lead, on 43 percent. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)

