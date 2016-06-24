FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Key U.S. House lawmaker calls for trade pact with post-EU Britain
June 24, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

Key U.S. House lawmaker calls for trade pact with post-EU Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The head of the powerful U.S. House panel that oversees trade on Friday called for discussion to begin on a trade pact with Britain, given its decision to exit the European Union.

"American companies, farmers, and workers depend on opening markets to our exports and investment," House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said in a statement. "In this time of uncertainty, we should now begin to discuss a modern, new trade agreement with the U.K that not only continues but expands the level of trade between our two nations." (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

