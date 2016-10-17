FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain, New Zealand agree to start regular trade talks
#Financials
October 13, 2016 / 10:11 AM / 10 months ago

Britain, New Zealand agree to start regular trade talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain and New Zealand agreed on Monday to set up regular trade policy talks to help push for greater global trade liberalisation and reform as Britain leaves the European Union, trade minister Liam Fox said.

"In leaving the EU, we have the opportunity to drive even greater openness and put Britain at the forefront of global trade," Fox said in a statement after meeting New Zealand's minister of trade, Todd McClay.

"This new trade policy dialogue reflects a strong political commitment from New Zealand and the UK to take the lead in pushing for greater global trade liberalisation and reform and I look forward to working closely with them." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James, editing by Stephen Addison)

