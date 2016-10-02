FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
When asked about Nissan ultimatum, trade minister says UK is top for safe investment
#Market News
October 2, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

When asked about Nissan ultimatum, trade minister says UK is top for safe investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain is a number one destination for safe investment, trade minister, Liam Fox, said on Sunday, when asked to comment on a carmaker's appeal for Britain to pay compensation for any tax barriers being put up after Brexit.

Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said last week that he could scrap new investment in Britain's largest car plant unless the country pledged to pay such compensation.

Fox, speaking at an event on the sidelines of the ruling Conservative Party's annual conference, said Britain's strong legal base offers companies certainty when investing. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
