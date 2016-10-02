BIRMINGHAM, England Oct 2 Britain is a number
one destination for safe investment, trade minister, Liam Fox,
said on Sunday, when asked to comment on a carmaker's appeal for
Britain to pay compensation for any tax barriers being put up
after Brexit.
Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said last week
that he could scrap new investment in Britain's largest car
plant unless the country pledged to pay such compensation.
Fox, speaking at an event on the sidelines of the ruling
Conservative Party's annual conference, said Britain's strong
legal base offers companies certainty when investing.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James, writing by
Elizabeth Piper, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)