Brexit trade deal with EU could take 10 years, UK envoy to EU says - BBC

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union might take 10 years to finalise and could still fail, the United Kingdom's ambassador to the bloc has told Prime Minister Theresa May's government, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Ivan Rogers, Britain's envoy to the EU, warned ministers that the European consensus was that a deal might not be done until the early to mid-2020s and that national parliaments could ultimately reject it, the BBC said.

PM May's office said it did not recognise the views expressed by the diplomat, the BBC said.

May has said she will invoke Article 50, the two-year divorce process for leaving the EU, by the end of March. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)