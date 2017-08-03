UPDATE 1-Trading platform Tradeweb selects Amsterdam as post-Brexit base

(Adds detail)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Trading platform Tradeweb said on Thursday it would expand its European operations in Amsterdam to ensure it can service European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.

The U.S. firm at present has a European operation only in London, which a spokeswoman said would remain after Brexit even as the Amsterdam office becomes the electronic trading hub for its EU-based clients.

The Dutch city has struggled to persuade many finance firms to use it as an EU base after Brexit, with Frankfurt, Dublin and Luxembourg proving more competitive, But its appeal is growing.

Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has chosen Amsterdam as its post-Brexit EU outpost, while trading venue MarketAxess is also setting up a unit there.

"Tradeweb's imperative has always been to provide our global client base with access to liquidity across a range of products," said Enrico Bruni, head of Europe and Asia business at Tradeweb.

"Post-Brexit, for many investors, uninterrupted access to that liquidity requires an independent and fully functional regulated entity within the EU, and our Amsterdam office will be a new expression of our mission."

Tradeweb has submitted an application with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) to establish a fully regulated entity within the EU, it said in an emailed statement. It added the new base would benefit from Amsterdam's regulatory environment and infrastructure.

Tradeweb, in which Thomson Reuters has a stake, operates web-based platforms on which banks, asset managers, central banks, pension funds and insurance companies can buy and sell government bonds and derivatives.