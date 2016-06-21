FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK money transfer site Transferwise to suspend service during Brexit vote
June 21, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

UK money transfer site Transferwise to suspend service during Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Transferwise said it will suspend pound transfers on Thursday in anticipation of currency volatility caused by Britain's referendum on European Union membership.

The London-based money transfer website will resume its service when the referendum results are announced on Friday.

It will suspend incoming pound transfers on Thursday morning and outgoing transfers at 6 p.m., the company said in an emailed statement.

The vote on whether Britain should remain in the 28-member bloc is too close to call, according to recent polls, and uncertainty about the outcome has driven trade in sterling since late last year. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

