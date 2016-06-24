UK travel firm halts FX sales due to post-Brexit surge

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - UK holiday company Thomas Cook has halted web sales of foreign currencies and put a 1000 pound limit on sales in its shops due to unprecedented demand after a record-breaking fall for the pound overnight.

"We have temporarily suspended our travel money website following unprecedented customer demand for foreign currency overnight and this morning," a spokeswoman for the company said on Friday.

"The demand for the euro has been building and we have had to just restrict it for now. We have enough currency to fulfill our standing orders but we have had to restrict new orders." (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by John Geddie)