FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-UK travel firm halts FX sales due to post-Brexit surge
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 24, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-UK travel firm halts FX sales due to post-Brexit surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with changes to limits)

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - UK holiday company Thomas Cook halted web sales of foreign currencies on Friday and put a 1,000-pound cap on pre-orders due to be picked up in its shops after a record fall for the pound following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

"We have temporarily suspended our travel money website following unprecedented customer demand for foreign currency overnight and this morning," a spokeswoman for the company said on Friday.

The company, whose travel money website was still down late on Friday afternoon, later said that customers could walk into stores and buy as much cash as they needed, subject to availability. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by John Geddie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.