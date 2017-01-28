Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet

ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.

In Ankara to strengthen ties with Turkey as she navigates Britain's departure from the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May hailed the deal, saying it showed "that Britain is a great, global, trading nation and that we are open for business".

The deal, announced by May and Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, involves BAE Systems and TAI (Turkish Aerospace Industries) working together to develop the TF-X Turkish fighter programme.

BAE Systems chief executive, Ian King, said the deal was the next step in deepening defence cooperation.

"It will also pave the way for a deeper defence partnership and could effectively make the UK Turkey's partner of choice, positioning it as a key aerospace technology exporter to Turkey," he said in a statement.

"The wider programme could see the UK win contracts to provide engines, weapons, radars and sensors." ($1 = 0.7971 pounds) (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by David Dolan)