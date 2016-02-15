UPDATE 1-EU's Tusk hopes for Brussels deal on Britain's reform demands

(Adds context)

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - European Council leader Donald Tusk said on Monday he hoped the UK and other EU nations would agree on a deal to keep Britain in the European Union at a summit in Brussels at the end of the week.

Asked after a meeting with French President Francois Hollande in Paris whether he thought a deal was possible at the Brussels summit, Tusk said: “I hope so.”

British Prime Minister David Cameron is hoping to return from a summit of European leaders on Thursday and Friday in Brussels with a package of reforms that he can put to the British people in a referendum on whether to remain in the EU.

Cameron was due to meet Hollande for dinner in Paris later on Monday in a last-minute drive to remove obstacles to an agreement that would enable him to hold the vote in June.

British and EU negotiators have already broadly agreed much of a reform package, but tricky political issues, notably on migration, are still outstanding.

France has sought stronger assurances that Britain will not get a right of veto over decisions on deeper economic and political integration in the 19-nation euro zone, diplomats said.

Britain says it does not seek such a veto and supports further development of the currency area to make it more solid, but it does not plan to join the euro and wants safeguards to ensure that a caucus of euro zone countries will not impose financial regulation on the City of London against UK wishes.

An EU source said Tusk and Hollande had gone through all the outstanding political issues with a focus on finding solutions to the French concerns regarding the balance between euro “ins” and “outs” in a new settlement with Britain.

An EU source said Tusk and Hollande had gone through all the outstanding political issues with a focus on finding solutions to the French concerns regarding the balance between euro "ins" and "outs" in a new settlement with Britain.

The source said they had made progress but there was still some work to be done.