EU's Tusk hopes for Brussels deal on Britain's reform demands

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - European Council leader Donald Tusk said on Monday he hoped the UK and other EU nations would agree on a deal to keep Britain in the European Union at a meeting in Brussels at the end of the week.

Asked after a meeting with French President Francois Hollande in Paris whether he thought a deal was possible at the Brussels summit, Tusk said: “I hope so.”

British Prime Minister David Cameron is hoping to return from a summit of European leaders on Thursday and Friday in Brussels with a package of reforms that he can take to the British people in a referendum on whether to remain in the EU.

British and EU negotiators have already broadly agreed much of a reform package, but tricky political issues, notably on migration, are still outstanding. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by James Regan)