4 months ago
PM May says will get best Brexit deal for British enclave Gibraltar
#Market News
April 6, 2017 / 2:59 PM / 4 months ago

PM May says will get best Brexit deal for British enclave Gibraltar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Britain will seek the best deal for the British enclave of Gibraltar in its departure talks with the European Union and there will be no negotiation of sovereignty without its citizens' consent, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

After meeting European Council President Donald Tusk at her Downing Street official residence, May said Britain was looking forward to formally beginning talks with the European Union once the bloc has agreed its guidelines.

"The PM also made clear that on the subject of Gibraltar, the UK's position had not changed: the UK would seek the best possible deal for Gibraltar as the UK exits the EU and there would be no negotiation on the sovereignty of Gibraltar without the consent of its people," May's office said in a statement. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addsion)

