REFILE-Brexit could increase upward pressure on Swiss franc - UBS Chairman

VIENNA, June 19 (Reuters) - The European Union's need to set out a new vision for the future if Britain votes to leave the bloc will weigh on the euro and could increase upward pressure on the Swiss franc, UBS chairman Axel Weber said on Sunday.

"If Britain should leave (the EU), the next pending question is what implication does that have on the further development of the EU," the former top official at the Bundesbank said on SRF 1 television.

A new strategy would have to be developed. "This will weigh on the euro."

"As a traditional save haven in Europe, the upward pressure on the Swiss franc could increase if the British pound and the euro are plagued with problems," Weber said.