Unicredit's HVB unit doesn't see Brexit happening
May 11, 2016 / 8:36 AM / a year ago

Unicredit's HVB unit doesn't see Brexit happening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - Unicredit’s German unit HVB is not bracing for a potential departure of Great Britain from the European Union or Brexit as it sees that as an unlikely event, its Chief Executive said.

“We are not preparing for that. We do not expect that a Brexit will happen,” Theodor Weimer said on a conference call to discuss first-quarter earnings.

The European Central Bank has asked large euro zone banks to detail how they are preparing for a British exit from the EU, including how they would deal with the shock to markets and any changes they would have to make to their business models. (Reporting by Christian Krämer; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
