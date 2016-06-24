U.S. would have preferred a different Brexit outcome - Biden

DUBLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Friday the United States would have preferred Britain to remain in the European Union, but respected the result of the Brexit referendum.

"I must say we had looked for a different outcome. We would have preferred a different outcome ... but the United States has a long-standing friendship with the United Kingdom and that very special bond will endure," he said in a speech in Dublin.

"We fully respect the decision they have made," he said. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)