Fed's statement in wake of Britain's EU exit decision
#Financial Services and Real Estate
June 24, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

Fed's statement in wake of Britain's EU exit decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The following is the full text of a statement issued by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday following Britain’s vote to leave the European Union:

“The Federal Reserve is carefully monitoring developments in global financial markets, in cooperation with other central banks, following the results of the U.K. referendum on membership in the European Union. The Federal Reserve is prepared to provide dollar liquidity through its existing swap lines with central banks, as necessary, to address pressures in global funding markets, which could have adverse implications for the U.S. economy.” (Reporting by Tim Ahmann)

