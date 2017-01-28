U.S. responsible for its policies on refugees, UK's May says

ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Washington is responsible for its policy on refugees, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday, when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on people from certain countries seeking refuge in the United States.

May made the comment at a joint news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara, the Turkish capital. May had previously said that the special relationship between the United States and Britain meant that the two countries could speak frankly when they disagreed.

Trump's executive order has prompted fury from Arab travelers in the Middle East and North Africa who said it was humiliating and discriminatory. It drew widespread criticism from U.S. Western allies including France and Germany, Arab American groups and human rights organisations. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing byb David Dolan; editing by Ralph Boulton)