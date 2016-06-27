U.S. Treasury's Lew says governments must focus on promoting growth

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Monday said there will be a transition period as parties work through Britain’s decision last week to leave the European Union, but that the U.S. economy was doing pretty well despite the headwinds.

“Responsible parties will work through this,” Lew said in an interview on CNBC, saying he expected to see a fairly long period of change and that governments must focus on promoting growth. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Susan Heavey)