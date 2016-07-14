FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. financial monitor says Brexit's effects could be felt for years
July 14, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

U.S. financial monitor says Brexit's effects could be felt for years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - Recent market volatility inspired by Britain’s vote last month to leave the European Union is subsiding, but the decision known as Brexit could have effects for years, the U.S. Office of Financial Research, which monitors financial stability, said on Thursday.

“Although the immediate market volatility has subsided, the policy uncertainty and the ultimate financial and political spillovers may last for months or years, leaving markets vulnerable to further confidence shocks,” it wrote in a report on the second quarter. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

