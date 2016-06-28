FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama may seek trade deals with EU, UK at same time - Kerry
June 28, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Obama may seek trade deals with EU, UK at same time - Kerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama may try to negotiate a bilateral trade deal with Britain and a multilateral trade pact with the European Union at the same time following the “Brexit” vote, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday.

“I think given what has happened, the president is going to try to do both at the same time. He knows how to multitask,” Kerry said at a conference in Aspen, Colorado, when asked about Obama’s April comment that the United States would focus on a wider trade deal with the EU and Britain would go to the “back of the queue” if it voted to leave the EU as it did on Thursday. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton, editing by G Crosse)

