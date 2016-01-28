FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Moscovici says no immediate plans to end British VAT waiver
January 28, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Moscovici says no immediate plans to end British VAT waiver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission plans a review of the Value Added Tax (VAT) rules this year but has not made concrete decisions yet on how to overhaul the existing regime, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told a news conference on Thursday.

In earlier comments, Moscovici said “zero rate is not the best idea”, a reference to Britain, which - along with the neighbouring Ireland - is unusual in the extent to which it waives VAT, including on food, medicines and children’s clothing.

“The Commission is committed to reviewing VAT rules and putting in place a definitive regime in 2016,” Moscovici said, adding that “it is far too early to talk about what proposals may emerge from the review.”

“In any case, any decision in this area requires unanimity by member states,” he said.

Moscovici comments on VAT are sensitive at a time when Britain is negotiating changes to the EU before holding a referendum on whether to stay in the 28-nation bloc.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

