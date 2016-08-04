UK car sales flat in July, industry urges govt action after Brexit

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - British car registrations were flat in July, data for the first full month since Britons voted to leave the European Union showed on Thursday, but an industry body urged the government to maintain consumer confidence going forward.

Sales rose 0.06 percent year-on-year to 178,523 units with a rise in business demand for fleet vehicles compensating for a 6 percent drop in demand from members of the public.

Car deliveries typically occur several weeks after purchase decisions so there is normally a lag in recording any changes in demand which may delay any Brexit vote effect but the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders urged the government to maintain Britain's buoyant market.

"The automotive market is a vital part of the British economy and it's important government delivers the economic conditions which instil business and consumer confidence," CEO Mike Hawes said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Andy Bruce)