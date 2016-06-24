FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veolia says will continue to grow in UK despite Brexit vote
June 24, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Veolia says will continue to grow in UK despite Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - Veolia will continue to be a major area for French water and waste group despite Britain's vote to leave the European Union, its chief executive said.

Veolia chief executive Antoine Frerot told Reuters in a written statement that the British people's choice to exit the European Union does not change Veolia's position towards the country and the market.

"Veolia will of course continue its journey in the United Kingdom. That means that we will continue to invest both in terms of financial and human resources to ensure we remain competitive and innovative," Frerot said.

"The United Kingdom is a country where we have plans to grow and it will continue to be a major area for Veolia," he said.

Veolia UK is a major player in Britain's waste, water and energy management services. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)

