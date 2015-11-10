FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Groups of EU countries must be able to block laws-UK's Cameron
November 10, 2015

Groups of EU countries must be able to block laws-UK's Cameron

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain will not seek veto powers to block European Union legislation but the EU should allow parliaments from groups of member states to reject some laws if they oppose them, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday.

“We’re not suggesting a veto for every single national parliament,” Cameron said in a speech.

“We acknowledge that in a Europe of 28 (countries), that would mean gridlock. But we want to see a new arrangement where groups of national parliaments come together and reject European laws which are not in their national interest.”

Cameron was speaking on the same day that he was due to send a letter to his EU peers setting out his main objectives for a reform of the bloc.

In his speech, Cameron said Britain needed more control over migration from countries within the EU. He also said the right to free movement of workers should not apply to new EU countries until their economies have converged more with Britain‘s.

Cameron has said he will hold the referendum before the end of 2017. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Andy Bruce; writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)

