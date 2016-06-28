FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Branson says Virgin Group loses third of its value after Brexit
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 28, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

Branson says Virgin Group loses third of its value after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Richard Branson, founder and chairman of Virgin Group, said on Tuesday the company had lost about a third of its value since last week’s vote by Britons to leave the European Union and had cancelled a deal costing some 3,000 jobs.

“We’re not any worse than anybody else but I suspect we’ve lost a third of our value,” he told the “Good Morning Britain” programme.

“We were about to do a very big deal, we’ve cancelled that deal that would have involved 3,000 jobs.”

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton

