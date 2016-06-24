FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

Vodafone says too soon to say what Brexit means for HQ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Vodafone, the world's second biggest telecoms company and a linchpin of the FTSE 100 index, said it was too soon to form a view on where the UK-based company would be domiciled after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

The group said on Friday it was committed to supporting its British customers now and in the future, but added: "It is too soon to form a view on the implications of the referendum outcome for the domicile of the Group."

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
