UK's Cameron loses vote on EU budget after party rebellion
October 31, 2012 / 7:25 PM / in 5 years

UK's Cameron loses vote on EU budget after party rebellion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron lost a parliamentary vote on the long-term European Union budget on Wednesday after members of his Conservative Party rebelled, dealing a damaging blow to the government.

In a defeat that could undermine Cameron’s authority, dozens of Conservative members of parliament defied him to support a call for Britain to demand a real terms cut in the EU budget from 2014 to 2021.

The vote - carried by 13 votes - has no legal weight, but the defeat is likely to raise questions over Cameron’s control of the coalition government and his ability to reign in the Conservatives’ anti-European arm.

