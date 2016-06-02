Some EU citizens mistakenly registered to vote in Britain's referendum

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - A small number of European Union citizens have mistakenly received notification that they are registered to vote in Britain's EU membership referendum but they will not be allowed to do so, the electoral watchdog said on Thursday.

"Out" campaigner and former government minister Iain Duncan Smith wrote to Prime Minister David Cameron and the Electoral Commission earlier raising concerns over reports some EU citizens had been sent polling cards despite not being eligible to vote in the June 23 referendum.

With polls showing Britons are evenly split over which way to vote, a narrow win for "In" could result in pro-Brexit campaigners questioning the way the referendum was conducted.

"We are aware that a small number of non-eligible EU citizens had mistakenly received poll cards and, in some instances, postal votes for the EU Referendum. We are working to confirm the exact number of electors who have been affected by an issue with elections software," a spokeswoman for the Electoral Commission said.

"The software provider has resolved the issue which means that if any postal votes have been issued to these electors, they will be cancelled and none of these electors will be shown as eligible on the electoral registers to be used at polling stations."

The Electoral Commision said all affected voters would also receive a letter to explain what had happened and to tell them that they would not be able to vote. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)