a year ago
July 13, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

White House congratulates May, confident on her Brexit handling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday congratulated incoming British Prime Minister Theresa May and said it was confident in her ability to steer Britain through negotiations on leaving the European Union.

"Based on the public comments we've seen from the incoming prime minister, she intends to pursue a course that's consistent with the course that President Obama has offered," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
