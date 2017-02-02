FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UK government Brexit paper stresses May's priorities
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 7 months ago

UK government Brexit paper stresses May's priorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The British government published a "White Paper" policy document on Thursday, setting out its plans for coming negotiations on leaving the European Union.

The 77-page paper reiterated the 12 priorities set out by Prime Minister Theresa May during a speech last month, including that Britain would seek a comprehensive free trade agreement with the EU but not an unlimited transitional status.

It added that the time needed to phase in any new arrangements on issues such as immigration controls and customs systems after leaving the EU may differ.

The white paper can be found here: here (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.