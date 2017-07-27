FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 7:27 AM / an hour ago

Britain says free movement of people with EU will end after Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Freedom of movement of people between Britain and the European Union when Britain withdraws from the bloc, immigration minister Brandon Lewis said on Thursday.

Lewis said a new immigration system would be in place by the time Britain left the EU in March 2019.

"Once we have left the EU, this government will apply its own immigration rules and requirements that will meet the needs of UK businesses, but also of wider society," Interior Minister Amber Rudd said in an article in the Financial Times.

"I also want to reassure businesses and EU nationals that we will ensure there is no 'cliff edge' once we leave the bloc," Rudd said. (Reporting by William James and Cassandra Garrison; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

