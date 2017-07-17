FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 6 minutes ago

EU, Britain to present post-Brexit plan to split WTO membership

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 17 (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain plan to present a joint proposal for reform of the terms of their World Trade Organization (WTO) membership in September or October, an EU source said on Monday, as London negotiates to leave the EU.

The two sides are also discussing sharing liabilities from trade disputes including WTO litigation over Airbus subsidies in a long-running case with the United States, the EU source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Tom Miles; writing by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Gareth Jones)

