British support for Brexit narrowly in the lead -YouGov/Sunday Times poll

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - British support for leaving the European Union stood at 43 percent, marginally ahead the 42 percent who want to remain part of the bloc, according to a YouGov poll tweeted by the political editor of The Sunday Times on Saturday.

Britons will vote on June 23 on whether to remain part of the EU, a choice with far-reaching consequences for politics, the economy, defence and diplomacy in Britain and elsewhere.

The same pollster found the ‘remain’ campaign had a one-point lead over the ‘leave’ side in a poll published on Monday. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Bill Rigby)