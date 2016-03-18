UK prosecutors seek arrest of German, French Euribor bankers

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Friday it had begun legal action to try to bring four Germans and one Frenchman to Britain to face charges of conspiracy to rig Euribor benchmark interest rates.

A lawyer for the SFO, told Southwark Crown Court that the prosecutor was requesting a European Arrest Warrant for former Deutsche Bank employees Kai-Uwe Kappauf, Joerg Vogt, Andreas Hauschild, Ardalan Gharagozlou and former Societe Generale trader Stephane Esper. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)